Cuba Has Hospital Capacity To Attend To All COVID-19 Patients

Dr. Franciso Durán García, Director of Epidemiology of the Minsap, declared this Thursday during a press conference on COVID-19 that Cuba has enough space to attend 100% of the confirmed, suspected, and needing intensive care patients.

"We are working with the forecasts that are shared on TV and made by the Dean of the Mathematics Faculty, Raul Guinovart, and based on those, we are creating a higher percentage of the capacities for the attention of patients and the availability of medical personnel," Durán pointed out.

Regarding the PCR tests that travelers must present when they arrive in the country, the doctor pointed out that several certified laboratories have been identified that accredit the results in the world.

Regarding the risk of buying false PCR results, Durán explained that to prevent it; there is a certificate issued by international clinics and the quarantine protocol that is maintained and must be complied with responsibly.

Cuba tiene capacidad hospitalaria para para atender a todos los pacientes confirmados https://t.co/WhTfePle6P Via @Granma_Digital — Dr. José Luis Aparicio Suárez (@JLAparicioDr) January 14, 2021

"Cuba has the hospital capacity to attend all confirmed patients."

On the other hand, he reiterated that the problem of delay in the delivery of PCR results still exists. Still, we are working to speed up their delivery and ensure that the information of travelers arriving at the airport is quickly available in all polyclinics in the country.

"In a digitalized way, and by the same route, the results of the laboratories must reach the population immediately, they leave through the family doctor, from the health area. Later on, this will be left for all diseases, and it is foreseen, in the future, to create an application where people can access from their phone to this type of results," he concluded.