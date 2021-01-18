Cuba: Mambisa COVID-19 Vaccine Closes Short Trial Cycle

Health authorities estimate that the population will be immunized by the end of 2021, thanks to the positive results achieved by the four Cuban vaccines.

Cuba's Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center (CIGB) on Monday ended one of the first steps in phase I of the nasal and sublingual Mambisa COVID-19 vaccine's clinical trials.

The trial manager Miladys Limonta explained that the vaccine finished the "short study time stipulated for day zero, 14, and 28."

Mambisa is based on a protein of the hepatitis B virus, produced as particles in bacteria and yeasts through recombinant genetic engineering.

"This type of vaccine takes longer to develop, but it is safer. It does not work with a virus nor with toxic compounds that can generate unexpected effects in the organism," CIGB president Gerardo Guillen explained.

#LIVE | Venezuela's President @NicolasMaduro confirms that clinical trials of #Cuba's #Soberana02 COVID-19 vaccine will be carried out in his nation and this vaccine, the first one created in Latin America, will be available for all ALBATCP countries. pic.twitter.com/AzDp3ClYwZ — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 12, 2021