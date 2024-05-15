Slovakia’s PM Survived the Attack and Is Out of Danger

After the surgical intervention carried out in the hospital of Banská Bystrica, his life is out of danger.

Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister Tomas Taraba confirmed on Wednesday that the life of Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico is out of danger after surviving an assassination attempt.

According to Taraba to the British media BBC, although the condition of Fico remains critical after the surgical intervention carried out in the hospital of Banská Bystrica, his life is out of danger.

"He is not currently in a life-threatening situation," the Slovak politician said.

In this sense, Taraba assured that he trusts that the Slovak premier will survive the attack on Wednesday, after Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old writer shot him several times.

The bullets hit the Slovak prime minister in the abdomen, a limb and thorax when he left a meeting in the city of Hanlova, in western Slovakia.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while his assailant was arrested. According to local media, his attacker was at odds with government policies.

The Slovak Premier advocates an end to the conflict in Ukraine and peace talks. His Government, which had begun last October, had suspended military supplies to Kiev and was in favour of normalizing relations with Russia.