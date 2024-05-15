New Lights on the Slovakia PM Attack and International Response

The politician has suffered injuries to the extremities and, according to different versions in the media, in the chest or abdomen.

This Wednesday, after the attack suffered by the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, it was reported that he is in serious condition through the premier’s social networks.

"He has been shot multiple times and his life is currently in danger," says Fico’s Facebook account, which indicates that he was transported by helicopter to the town of Banská Bystrica, about 65 kilometers from Handlová, where the attack occurred.

The alleged shooter, a 71-year-old man, has been arrested.

On the other hand, President from around the world condemned the attack, this was the case of Ursula Von der Leyen, who published, "I strongly condemn the vicious attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. These acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family".

The president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, was also "horrified and indignant at the attack" against the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, and expressed Spain’s support for the politician, his family.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also called the attack a "horrible crime".

The acting president, Zuzana Caputová, strongly condemned the attack and called for calm and stop the rhetoric of hatred in the country, in addition to reporting the closure of the sessions of parliament until May 21.