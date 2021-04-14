Haiti: Prime Minister Jouthe Resigns

He was named Prime Minister in March 2020 but his appointment was not ratified by the Haitian Parliament.

Haiti's Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe Wednesday resigned amid the political and social crisis that has been shaking the country for several months.

The Prime Minister, who held the position for over one year, announced his resignation on Twitter without explaining the reasons for his decision.

Shortly after the announcement, President Jovenel Moise informed that Foreign Affairs Minister Claude Joseph will take over as Prime Minister.

"Jouthe's resignation will allow us to continue the discussions with the opposition to achieve political stability in our country," Moise tweeted.

#Haiti | On Thursday, the Haitian opposition said it was willing to discuss the current governmental crisis with the international community, but they would not engage with the current president Jovenel Moïse.https://t.co/bgda0cN5D8 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 10, 2021

On March 2, 2020, Jouthe was named Prime Minister. His appointment, however, was not ratified by the Haitian Parliament as required by the Constitution. Over the last month, he threatened to leave office and submitted a resignation letter to the President without specifying a date. "He was always willing to leave. That is why his departure will improve the government's performance," Moise tweeted. For the past year, Haiti has been going through a severe economic and political crisis which is accompanied by protests demanding Moise's resignation.