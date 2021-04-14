    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Haiti

Haiti: Prime Minister Jouthe Resigns

  • Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe, Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

    Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. | Photo: EFE

Published 14 April 2021 (2 hours 48 minutes ago)
Opinion

He was named Prime Minister in March 2020 but his appointment was not ratified by the Haitian Parliament.

Haiti's Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe Wednesday resigned amid the political and social crisis that has been shaking the country for several months.

RELATED:

Haiti: Opposition Rejects Call for Referendum and Elections

The Prime Minister, who held the position for over one year, announced his resignation on Twitter without explaining the reasons for his decision. 

Shortly after the announcement, President Jovenel Moise informed that Foreign Affairs Minister Claude Joseph will take over as Prime Minister. 

"Jouthe's resignation will allow us to continue the discussions with the opposition to achieve political stability in our country," Moise tweeted. 

On March 2, 2020, Jouthe was named Prime Minister. His appointment, however, was not ratified by the Haitian Parliament as required by the Constitution. Over the last month, he threatened to leave office and submitted a resignation letter to the President without specifying a date. 

"He was always willing to leave. That is why his departure will improve the government's performance," Moise tweeted.

For the past year, Haiti has been going through a severe economic and political crisis which is accompanied by protests demanding Moise's resignation.

Tags

Haiti Social crisis Opposition Violence

People

Joseph Jouthe Jovenel Moise Claude Joseph


by teleSUR/ age-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.