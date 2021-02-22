The Philippines Approves Use of China's Sinovac Vaccine

"It is a safe and good option for people with allergies," local health authorities said.

The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director Enrique Domingo on Monday announced that his country granted the emergency use authorization to China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines.

"After a thorough and rigorous review of the currently available published and unpublished data by our regulatory and medical experts, the FDA is granting an emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine of Sinovac," Domingo said.

The Sinovac vaccine "satisfies the conditions of emergency use authorization... it is a safe and good option for people with allergies," he added.

Sinovac Biotech is the third vaccine maker given the green light by the FDA, which also granted last month an emergency use authorization to the vaccines made by Pfizer and those by the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca.

Evolution of cases in Cambodia, China, Fiji, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Korea, South, Vietnam, since 100th confirmed case. pic.twitter.com/jXqOaejaDH — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) February 22, 2021

An emergency use authorization allows the use of a vaccine still being developed during public health emergencies.

The FDA clarifies that emergency authorization is not a marketing authorization or a certificate of product registration to sell the vaccine commercially.

The Philippine government aims to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos this year, starting with health care workers, the elderly, and the poor communities. This Asian country now has 561,169 COVID-19 cases and 12,088 related deaths.