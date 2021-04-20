China Opposes a New Cold War and a Unilateral World

China reiterated its commitment to international cooperation to control Covid-19 at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA)'s annual conference.

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured that his nation is committed to peace and does not want a new Cold War while condemning unilateralism. "The Covid-19 pandemic has warned us more clearly (...) of the importance of repudiating the Cold War mentality, zero-sum game (...) and ideological confrontation."

The leader's statements were made this Tuesday morning, April 20, during his speech at the opening of the Boao Forum for Asia, via videoconference. The Chinese province of Hainan hosted the event, which aims to explore ways to integrate the region's economies.

Xi noted that China would uphold his country's commitment to peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation, based on the Five Principles of Coexistence, which emphasize mutual respect and non-interference among nations and fairness, democracy freedom, and understanding about diverse civilizations.

"Bossing others around or intervening in the internal affairs of other countries has no support (...) We cannot let one or a few countries impose their rules, nor let unilateralism (...) prevail throughout the world. What the world needs is justice and not hegemony," he argued.

Xi also emphasized that China will promote a new type of international relations and advocate the opening up of trade and investment in a world marked by more state protectionism. He also referred to strengthening regional economic integration, such as signing what is known as the world's largest trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, last year.

The Chinese ruler stressed that when the health situation caused by Covid-19 is under control in Asia, the Asian giant will host the 2nd Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, a regional cooperation mechanism launched in 2019. Over the past ten years, China proposed several international cooperation mechanisms such as the Belt and Road initiative.

The World Bank claims that the Belt and Road initiative will lift 7,600,000 out of extreme poverty and another 32,000,000 out of moderate poverty by 2030. This initiative joins others, such as promoting connectivity, infrastructure, and environmentally friendly development. Xi said China is also working with the Belt and Road countries to tackle the crisis caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Asian giant has launched several vaccination projects with countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Pakistan. Its president expressed the nation's commitment to making vaccination a global public good and never seeking hegemony or participating in the arms race.

The Boao Forum for Asia is a non-profit organization established in 1998. It is an important platform that brings together experts from the mainland and other parts of the world each year to share their views on key issues in the global landscape.

Nearly 2,600 guests from more than 60 countries and regions gathered this 2021 under the theme "A Changing World: Joining Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance the Belt and Road Cooperation."

