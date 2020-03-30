Saudi-UAE Coalition Carries out Airstrikes on Yemen's Sanaa

The attacks on Sanaa came after Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles the Houthis said they had launched on Saturday towards Riyadh and southern parts of the kingdom near the Yemeni border.

The Saudi-United Arab Emirates coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen carried out Monday around 19 air raids on the Houthi-held capital Sanaa, according to Al Masirah TV.

The Houthi-run Tv station reported that a man was killed and two others injured in the first such attacks on the city in months.

A number of sensitive sites including the presidential palace compound, a school and an airbase close to Sanaa airport were hit, and loud explosions were heard across the city, residents said.

The attacks on Sanaa came after Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles the Houthis said they had launched on Saturday towards Riyadh and southern parts of the kingdom near the Yemeni border.

The Houthi attack coincided with the fifth anniversary of Saudi Arabia's intervention in Yemen's civil war.

This new wave of attacks come amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and a general call from the United Nations to a ceasefire across all global conflicts.

On Sunday, U.N. Yemen Envoy Martin Griffiths reiterated a call for an immediate cessation of hostilities to build momentum for a nationwide ceasefire.

"Yemen needs its leaders to focus every minute of their time on averting and mitigating the potentially disastrous consequences of a COVID-19 outbreak," Griffiths said in a statement overnight.

As of Monday, the Arab-nation has not reported any cases according to the World Health Organization.

The seemingly endless Yemeni civil war started on March 26, 2015, when Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates led a coalition in a military campaign against the Houthis, to restore the Saudi-backed government of ousted Abd-Rabu Mansour Hadi.

The conflict has killed more than 100,000 people, as well as an estimated 85,000 people who died as a result of famine. The UN said the country is facing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.