Yemen Cancels UN Work in Country Amid Growing Armed Conflict

On Thursday, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry suspended the work of the United Nations (U.N.) country team, which was seeking to end the armed conflict that has been raging in the country since 2015.

The UN team will have to leave the port province of Hodeidah, which is the heart of the conflict between the Yemeni government and the insurgent group known as the Houthis, local sources said today.

The decision by the government of Abdo Rabbu Mansur Hadi was prompted by rising tensions between the country's authorities and the Houthis​​​​​​​, following the killing of a senior Yemeni officer who was targeted by a sniper from the insurgent group.

"The Houthis​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ refuses to obey the Stockholm Treaty, signed between Yemen and the UN in 2018, which is key to achieving peace in the country." the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The agreement had achieved a ceasefire in the disputed port of Hodeidah​​​​​​​ on the Red Sea, which is vital for the flow of food and humanitarian aid in Yemen.

However, fighting resumed in Yemen on Thursday after the Houthis launched an attack on military installations controlled by pro-government forces in Al Hudayda, local sources said.

The conflict in the country has caused the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, according to U.N. reports. It has left more than 100,000 people dead.