Santos Slams Duque Over UN Statements About Peace in Colombia

Former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018) on Friday described as counter-productive President Ivan Duque's attitude at the United Nations General Assembly, where he described the peace agreement as 'fragile'.

The former president, under whose term talks and negotiations with the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army (FARC-EP) took place, resulting in the 2016 Peace Agreement, told Caracol Radio that, as a Colombian, it is sad to hear that from his president, especially at the venue where he said it.

He added that the United Nations was created to fight for peace. “The UN knows this because it was there, and we asked it to be there; it knows everything that has been done and that is why it praises the peace process so much,” the politician stressed.

In his speech at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Duque described the Peace Agreement as weak. He stated that more progress has been made in the three years of his administration than in the first 20 months of its implementation. Santos believes that these words compromise his credibility as well as that of his government and the country.

#JuanManuelSantos and his allies say that the #IvanDuque government has squandered a chance to build on the FARC deal and create a broader, lasting peace. They accuse him of failing to fill the vacuum left by the #FARC demobilisati…https://t.co/IEhZ81aJCd https://t.co/rsIgTAIvch — Iván Farías Pelcastre (@ifapel) September 21, 2021

Following his speech, the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force, resulting from the former FARC-EP after the signing of the peace agreement, reminded Duque that it is not “fragile”, but rather comprehensive, under Colombian legislation and that of the international community.

Since the signing of the peace agreement, 286 former FARC fighters have been assassinated, most of whom have been killed during the Duque administration; all of the cases remain unpunished.