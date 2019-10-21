Johannesburg Mayor Quits Over DA's Stance On Racial Inequality

Herman Mashaba resigned from the historically white opposition Democratic Alliance party over its approach to racial inequality.

The mayor of South Africa's biggest city Johannesburg Herman Mashaba belonging to the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) resigned Monday over the historically white party's approach to racial inequality.

"I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in South Africa," he revealed during a news conference.

The politician was elected to office in 2016 becoming the city's first mayor not from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) since apartheid ended in 1994.

The 60-year-old millionaire, who made his fortune in black hair products, was one of the most senior politicians in the pro-business DA, long considered a party for middle-class white people.

But on Monday he quit the DA, which means he can no longer serve as mayor. Mashaba said his decision was sparked by the election of former DA leader Helen Zille as the party's federal council chairperson during the weekend.



The DA has been engulfed by a power struggle between its first black leader Mmusi Maimane and the old guard, represented by Zille, who has stoked controversy by arguing there were some positive aspects to colonialism.

"The election of Zille as the chairperson of the federal council represents a victory for people in the DA who stand diametrically opposed to my beliefs and value system," Mashaba said.

The DA has struggled to shed its image as a historically white party. Its share of the vote shrunk in elections earlier this year despite numerous scandals plaguing the ANC. The now-former mayor of Johannesburg said his city government's "pro-poor agenda" was at the heart of the dispute.

"Some members of the DA caucus in Johannesburg have suggested that we prioritize the needs of suburban residents above providing dignity to those forgotten people who remain without basic services 25 years after the end of apartheid," he said.

In a statement, the DA said Mashaba's resignation "does not signal an end to our commitment to the people of Johannesburg and South Africa".

"We will build a capable state, fight for non-racialism, and push for economic redress and inclusion and respect for the rule of law," the statement added.