US: AOC Endorses Sanders at 'Bernie's Back' Rally in Queens, NY
    U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) introduces Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders during the "Bernie's Back" rally at Queensbridge Park in Queens, October 19, 2019 | Photo: Reuters

Published 19 October 2019 (37 minutes ago)
Videos

Sanders' team says the candidate will be campaigning hard on signature progressive issues such as government-run healthcare and a tax on the wealthiest in the U.S.

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the leaders of the party's progressives and a frequent target of Trump attacks, joined the "Bernie's Back" rally in Queensbridge Park and formally endorsed Sanders for the White House. 

The rally was Sanders' first event on the campaign trail since Oct. 1 when he had cardiovascular issues. The U.S. senator had returned to his home in Burlington, Vermont, to recover.

But Sanders was back to participate in Tuesday night's three-hour Democratic debate, and he has will resume a full-tilt campaign pushing signature progressive issues such as a government-run healthcare program and a tax on the wealthiest in the U.S.

The backing of Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a New York district near where Sanders held the rally, is expected to boost Sanders in his efforts for the Democratic nomination.

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, another member of a group of progressive first-term congresswomen known as "The Squad," announced her endorsement of Sanders on Tuesday.

A third member of the group, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, is also expected to endorse Sanders, and his campaign said Sanders would tour her Detroit district with her on Oct. 27.

Reuters
by teleSUR -EF
