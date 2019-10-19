US: AOC Endorses Sanders at 'Bernie's Back' Rally in Queens, NY

Sanders' team says the candidate will be campaigning hard on signature progressive issues such as government-run healthcare and a tax on the wealthiest in the U.S.

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the leaders of the party's progressives and a frequent target of Trump attacks, joined the "Bernie's Back" rally in Queensbridge Park and formally endorsed Sanders for the White House.

The rally was Sanders' first event on the campaign trail since Oct. 1 when he had cardiovascular issues. The U.S. senator had returned to his home in Burlington, Vermont, to recover.

But Sanders was back to participate in Tuesday night's three-hour Democratic debate, and he has will resume a full-tilt campaign pushing signature progressive issues such as a government-run healthcare program and a tax on the wealthiest in the U.S.

The backing of Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a New York district near where Sanders held the rally, is expected to boost Sanders in his efforts for the Democratic nomination.

Together, we are going to cancel student debt.



Together, we are going to guarantee housing as a human right.



Together, we are going to pass Medicare for All and a Green New Deal.



Together, we are going to create the America we deserve. #BerniesBack pic.twitter.com/sK4qJgq4aA — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 19, 2019

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, another member of a group of progressive first-term congresswomen known as "The Squad," announced her endorsement of Sanders on Tuesday.

A third member of the group, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, is also expected to endorse Sanders, and his campaign said Sanders would tour her Detroit district with her on Oct. 27.