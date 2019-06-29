Salvadorean Migrant Returns Home to Bury Daughter and Husband

The perilous journey to seek asylum in the United States has tragically taken the lives of two more migrants that were attempting to cross the vast Rio Grande River.

Tania Vanessa Avalos, wife of the Salvadorean migrant who drowned in the Rio Grande River with his daughter during their journey to the United States, arrived in El Salvador on Friday to await the arrival her loved ones' bodies from Mexico.

The young woman, who managed to be rescued from drowning in the Rio Grande River that separates Mexico from the U.S., arrived at the Salvadoran consul in Monterrey, Rafael Rosales, consul general of El Salvador in Monterrey, Mexico, stated this week.

"The decision was made to go by land because it is a much faster procedure," Rosales said and stressed that transfer by road allows a greater "care of the bodies."

Avalos was received at the Oscar Arnulfo Romero Airport in San Luis Talpa by Mauricio Cabrera, the Salvadoran Vice Foreign Minister.

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry has made arrangements to provide health care and psychological support," Cabrera said, adding that "we know that the loss is very large and deep and Mrs. Avalos will need our full attention."

The migrant children in tent cities could have a suite at Trump's Washington hotel for rates lower than what the US government spends detaining them https://t.co/GWwPG3xisd — Holly Noelle (@CcynBolynn1958) June 29, 2019

The Martinez-Avalos family arrived in Matamoros to seek asylum in the U.S.; however, due to the delay of the paperwork, they decided to cross the Rio Grande River.

The image of the tragic death of the Salvadorean father and daughter captured international attention, for it reflects the desperation of Central American migrants.

The shocking snapshot showed the bodies of Oscar and his daughter Valeria lying face down on the river bank on the Mexican side of the border.

In the last month, the migratory crisis became more acute after President Donald Trump gave Mexico an ultimatum to end the Central American migratory flow.

Among the reasons that motivate these migratory flows are the search for better living conditions, family reunification and gang violence.​​​​​​​