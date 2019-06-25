Mexico Will Not Detain Migrants at US Border: President AMLO

Lopez Obrador insists Mexican forces are not at the border to detain migrants trying to reach the United States.

Mexico's president says the 15,000 newly dispatched National Guard his government has deployed to the United States border do not have orders to stop migrants from crossing. He vows to investigate a controversial case of guard members illegally detaining Central Americans at the northern border late last week.

"No such order has been issued and we are going to review that case, so that it doesn't happen again, because that's not our job," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a Tuesday press conference.

He made the comment following images of heavily armed National Guards forcibly detaining two women and a young girl at the edge of the Rio Grande River that triggered anger across Mexico. The government there has been bowing to pressure from President Donald Trump to slow a surge of Central American migrants into the U.S., or face hefty tariffs on its exports into the U.S.​​​​​​​

Mexican National Guard members prevent Central American migrants from crossing the Rio Bravo, in Ciudad Juarez, State of Chihuahua, #Mexico. #AFP �� Herika Martinez pic.twitter.com/x4NGkspYIP — AFPMexico (@AFPMexico) June 21, 2019

Seemingly contradicting AMLO, asked whether the National Guards and army troops recently deployed to Mexico's northern border were detaining migrants to prevent them from crossing, Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval replied: "Yes."

"Given that migration is not a crime but rather an administrative violation, we simply detain them and turn them over" to immigration authorities, Sandoval added in a joint press conference with the president.

However, Lopez Obrador insisted Mexican forces were not there to detain migrants who try to cross the border.

"Those are not the instructions they have. They are not there to do that job. That is the work of the migration authorities, not the army," said the head of state to reporters. "We are going to deal with this matter so that no abuses are committed."

Nevertheless, he added: "We have to avoid a confrontation with the government of the United States."

Trump threatened last month to impose progressive tariffs, starting at five percent, on all Mexican goods if the government did not do more to slow migration of refugee seekers.

After a week of tense negotiations in Washington, the two sides announced a deal June 7 in which Mexico agreed to reinforce its southern border with 6,000 National Guard and expand its agreement to take in U.S. asylum seekers while their papers are being processed by U.S. authorities.