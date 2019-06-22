Trump Delays Major Deportation Raids on Thousands of Migrants

Democrats are working to find a solution for immigrants, the president said, upon announcing the two-week delay.

U.S. President Donald Trump is postponing the major deportation of undocumented migrants, which was scheduled for Saturday morning, due to disagreements between Republican and Democratic officials.

On Twitter, Trump wrote, “At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!”

Ten U.S. cities had already begun detaining and deporting migrants as instructed by the president Friday. The Commander in Chief had instructed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to execute raids against thousands of families who’ve been served deportation orders.

Prior to boarding a flight to Maryland’s military base, Camp David, Trump said anyone traveling to the U.S. without a visa would be “taken out” in a “very legal” manner.

Early Saturday morning, he tweeted, “When people come into our Country illegally, they will be DEPORTED!

“The people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported. This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying.”