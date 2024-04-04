    • Live
Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Warned of Opposition's Actions

    He expressed concern that such actions might endanger the interests of the people of Saint Lucia, as the Opposition appears to prioritize political gains above the well-being of citizens. | Photo: @SaintLuciaYEA

Published 4 April 2024
Opinion

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre, warned that the Opposition's actions could harm the country relationships with important international bodies.

The Prime Minister's comments came after it was revealed that Opposition Leader Allen Chastanet had sent a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, criticizing the government's financial management.

During the Budget Debate in Parliament, Prime Minister Pierre expressed his concerns about the intentions behind Chastanet's letter.

He stated that the letter was not just a critique of fiscal policies but was intended to undermine the cooperative relationship that Saint Lucia has developed with these international institutions.

"A letter was written to me and copied to the World Bank and the IMF. And that letter was constructed in a way to cause the IMF and the World Bank... to look at us in a different light," Prime Minister Pierre emphasized during his parliamentary address.

He expressed concern that such actions might endanger the interests of the people of Saint Lucia, as the Opposition appears to prioritize political gains above the well-being of citizens.

 

