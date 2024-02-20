Rwanda and EU Sign Deal To Boost Mining Sector

Global Gateway is a European strategy to boost links in digital, energy and transport sectors and to strengthen health, education and research systems across the world.

On Monday, Rwanda and the European Union (EU) signed an agreement aimed at boosting Rwanda's mining sector and contributing to the transition toward a greener, more sustainable global economy.

EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen signed the agreement with Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta, according to a statement by the ministry.

The agreement will facilitate close cooperation between the EU and Rwanda in multiple areas, including the integration of sustainable raw materials value chains, cooperation to achieve sustainable and responsible production, mobilization of funding for the deployment of infrastructure required for the development of raw material value chains, as well as research and innovation related to sustainable exploration, extraction and refining, the statement said.

"Global Gateway provides the framework for ambitious and strategic partnerships driving structural transformation and promoting added value, like this partnership on raw materials value chains with Rwanda. It is not only about trade and investments: it is about the planet and the people who will benefit from a sustainable, transparent, and resilient value chain of critical raw materials," said Urpilainen.

Forging a Sustainable Future: EU and Rwanda Seal Landmark Deal on Raw Material Value Chains.



The European Union and Rwanda have signed a pivotal agreement aimed at developing sustainable, resilient value chains for essential raw materials. This agreement, signed by Commissioner… pic.twitter.com/Ry7jyE5V7f — Inside Africa (@inside_africaa) February 19, 2024

Global Gateway is a European strategy to boost links in digital, energy and transport sectors and to strengthen health, education and research systems across the world.

Mineral value chains are critical to Rwanda's economy. The East African country is a major player in the world's tantalum extraction. It also produces tin, tungsten, gold, and niobium, and has potential for lithium and rare earth elements.

Biruta said Monday's agreement "underscores Rwanda's commitment to unlocking the full potential of our mining sector, while contributing to the supply of critical minerals required for the transition towards a greener, more sustainable global economy."

"This agreement further guarantees the quality and traceability of our raw materials, reaffirming Rwanda as a reliable partner in international trade. Rwanda values its partnership with the EU and looks forward to further strengthening our growing cooperation," he said.