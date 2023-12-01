Rwanda: More Ambitious Climate Action, COP28

According to official data, Rwanda has set a target of reducing emissions by 38 percent by 2030, equating to a significant reduction of 4.6 million tons of carbon dioxide.

On Friday, the Rwandan government said it will call for more ambitious climate action and a doubling of funding for adaptation during this year's UN climate change conference, known as COP28.

The COP28, which opened in Dubai on Thursday, will run until Dec 12.

"We want a COP of transformational actions. COP28 will be a success if we see the loss and damage fund operational, and if the global stocktake leads to faster emissions cuts by the major polluters. That's the only way to keep the 1.5-degree goal alive," Rwandan Minister of Environment Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya said in a statement.

"Rwanda's priority is to showcase the solutions we have committed to scale up green growth and play our role to enhance resilience of Rwanda," the statement added.

This year's COP28 offers an opportunity to inspire a stronger commitment to ambitious climate action while showcasing diverse green investment opportunities in Rwanda.



Today at #COP28, the Deputy Director General of @REMA_Rwanda @FaustinMUNYAZIK joined @SfEP, the UN Science for Environment Policy.



During discussions, he highlighted Rwanda's integration of environmental considerations into national policies and development plans. pic.twitter.com/ixqTzmIS6n — Ministry of Environment - Rwanda (@EnvironmentRw) December 1, 2023

Rwanda's delegation to COP includes representatives from government institutions, development banks, the private sector and civil society.

Furthermore, the statement said that Rwanda will use the conference to launch a number of new climate action initiatives such as the Rwanda Carbon Markets Framework and share its 10 years of impact by the Rwanda Green Fund.

According to official data, Rwanda has set a target of reducing emissions by 38 percent by 2030, equating to a significant reduction of 4.6 million tons of carbon dioxide.

Rwanda's green growth and climate resilience strategy highlights a long-term strategy for low-emissions development while fostering a development pathway for Rwanda that is climate resilient, carbon-neutral and promotes green economic innovation.