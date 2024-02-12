Red Eye Disease Alert in Rwanda

In an advisory to the public on the measures to be taken to avoid infection, the ministry urged those infected to avoid going to crowded places, hugging and shaking hands.

On Sunday, Rwandan Ministry of Health urged the public to take precautionary measures, including regular washing of hands, to prevent the spread of highly infectious red eye disease following an outbreak in some regional countries.

The ministry said the disease is spread through touching the eyes of infected persons or contaminated surfaces.

In an advisory to the public on the measures to be taken to avoid infection, the ministry urged those infected to avoid going to crowd places, hugging and shaking hands.

It also cautioned those infected to avoid swimming in public water pools and sharing sanitation and other materials.

Sharing the bedding of family members infected with the disease is also discouraged.

"The disease presents with red, watery eyes," the ministry said.

It advised those with severe symptoms including redness, swelling and blurred vision to urgently seek medical attention to avoid the risk of sight impairment.

This came after regional countries Kenya and Tanzania reported the outbreak of red eye disease.

The disease is suspected to be caused by a virus, adenovirus, according to health officials.