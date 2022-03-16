Russia’s Security Cannot Be Threatened by Weapons in Ukraine

Ukraine cannot have weapons that threaten Russia's integrity and security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov disclosed. He said: "We are willing to coordinate those types of weapons that do not pose a threat to the country".

According to the Russian Defense Ministry statements, there are about 30 bio laboratories on Ukrainian territory.

The foreign minister remarked that the talks between Russia and Ukraine are challenging but at the same time expressed hope that both sides will reach a compromise. He also noted that serious issues concerning Ukraine's neutrality status and Russia's demands for security guarantees are being discussed at the talks.

In this regard, Lavrov stressed the need for an early settlement of the ongoing conflict, even irrespective of the possibility of Kiev joining the US-led NATO alliance. In this regard, the foreign minister also stated that, as of today, Western countries could equip Ukraine with strike weapons even when Kiev is not part of the alliance.

Referring to the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian President's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, stressed Moscow's willingness to stop its current military operation on the condition that Ukraine abandons its ambition to join any bloc and also recognizes the Crimean referendum and the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

Some parts of a possible peace deal with Ukraine were close to being agreed after Kyiv agreed to discuss neutrality



“Neutral status is now being seriously discussed along, of course, with security guarantees,”



Since February 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine following a request for help from the leaders of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics, a sharp escalation of tensions has been unleashed in the country.

The Russian President has repeatedly reiterated that the operation targets only military infrastructure, noting that it was aimed at the demilitarization and denazification of Ukrainian territory from the beginning. Moscow has rejected several times any plans to occupy Ukraine.

In light of Russia's military operation, the United States and its allies worldwide have imposed a large number of sanctions on the country as a punishment. Many foreign companies have decided to leave the Russian market.