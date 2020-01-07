Russia's Putin Travels to Syria to Meet With Assad

The Russian President's visit to Syria on Tuesday marked the second time ever that he has traveled to the Arab Republic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Syria's Damascus province on Tuesday to meet with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad at the headquarters of the Russian military in the capital.

According to state-owned SANA, the two presidents watched a military parade at the base before they began their official meeting in Damascus.

SANA reported that President Putin congratulated his Syrian counterpart on their military success, while also wishing the Russian soldiers in Syria a merry Christmas. Many Russian soldiers belong to the Russian Orthodox Church, which celebrates Christmas on January 7th, rather than December 25th.

The Syrian President also congratulated the Russian officiers and soldiers on the occasion of Christmas, as he expressed his gratitude to them for the sacrifices they made alongside the Syrian Armed Forces.

Also accompanying Putin on his trip to Syria was the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, who was pictured sitting next to his President.

Putin's previous visit to Syria took place in 2017, when he made his first trip to the country and the newly modified Khemeimim Airbase in the Latakia province.

The Russian Armed Forces officially entered the Syrian War on September 30, 2015, after receiving a request for assistance from Damascus.