Trump Warns Syria, Russia, Iran Over Idlib Campaign

U.S. President Donald Trump took a shot at the governments of Syria, Iran, and Russia on Thursday, warning them against renewing their assault on the Idlib province.

Trump, who praised Turkey in the tweet, was relatively silent during Ankara's "Operation Peace Spring" in northeastern Syria, despite the fact it displaced thousands and killed and wounded many civilians.

"Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib Province. Don't do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this carnage," Trump tweeted on Thursday.

The U.S. President's comments came a week after the Syrian Army, backed by Russia, resumed their campaign inside the northwestern province of Idlib.

According to the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian Army has captured more than 40 towns in the past week, including the rebel stronghold of Jarjanaz in the southern part of Idlib.

Turkey's presidential adviser Ibrahim Kalin stated on Wednesday that he was meeting with Russian officials to find a way to end the Syrian Army's operation and implement a ceasefire in the province.

However, these agreements have been put in place before and they have been poorly followed by the warring parties in northwestern Syria.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that the only way to achieve peace in Idlib is to conduct a military operation against the remaining terrorist groups like Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham and Hurras Al-Deen.

Idlib is considered one of the last major rebel strongholds in Syria; its capture has been a top priority for the Syrian government.