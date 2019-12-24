Syria: Trump Administration Builds Military Base in Oil Field

The United States seeks to extract as much Syrian oil as quickly as possible.

The United States is building a large military base within the al-Omar oil field, in the province of Deir Ezzor, in Syria, local media reported.

“The U.S. is equipping the base to serve as the command headquarters for the international coalition's operations,” the Syria Now portal reported.

Besides fortifying the field with logistic and military reinforcements, the U.S. Army is building airstrips for its helicopters, which will be used to monitor oil wells from the air.

According to Syrian analysts, Washington is working to find a mechanism that makes it easier to extract as much Syrian oil as quickly as possible.​​​​​​​

To do so, the U.S. is moving electrical equipment to put the electricity network into operation at the oil fields, which would allow it to begin to exploit them.

@NamanTarcha

GLI STATI UNITI DISINFORMANO LA COMUNITÀ INTERNAZIONALE SULLA SITUAZIONE IN SIRIAhttps://t.co/SxpP5GdR68 — ausoloda (@ausoloda) December 18, 2019

The meme reads, "The U.S. and its allies continue to misinform the international community about the situation in Syria. This hinders the process of returning Syrian citizens to their homeland."

Previously, the U.S. government withdrew its soldiers from 11 military bases in Syria and concentrated them in the oil fields located in Remelan.

The al-Omar base will replace the base that existed at the Lafarge Cement Factory, from which U.S. troops withdrew in November.

On Dec. 20, the Acting Charge de-Affairs of Syria’s permanent mission to the United Nations, Louay Fallouh, asked Washington to end the theft of oil and gas resources belonging to the Syrian state and to withdraw its forces from the Arab country.

The Syrian ambassador also rejected the draft resolution for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHOA) on his country's current situation, as it does not address the alleged humanitarian objectives mentioned in its content.