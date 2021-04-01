Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Borisov: Cuba Is a "Key Partner"

"We intend to preserve and multiply the existing achievements on the entire range of Russian-Cuban relations: from political to military-technical," Borisov added.

On Thursday, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said that Cuba is a "key partner" in Latin America as representatives from both countries meet in Havana for the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation.

"Cuba is our key partner and reliable ally in the region of Latin America and the Caribbean. We appreciate the strategic nature of Russian-Cuban interstate interaction based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect and not subject to the current external situation," the official said.

La necesidad de globalizar la solidaridad y la cooperación internacional trascendió durante la celebración de la XVIII Comisión Intergubernamental #Cuba–#Rusia que examinó asuntos de interés mutuo.



— Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) April 1, 2021

"The need to globalize solidarity and international cooperation emerged during the celebration of the XVIII Intergovernmental Commission #Cuba -#Rusia, which examined matters of mutual interest."

The commission follows a similar meeting in Caracas earlier this week where Russian officials signed several agreements with their Venezuelan counterparts, including the acquisition of Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine EpiVacCorona.