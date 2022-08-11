Russia’s Cuts in Gas Supply to Europe - The Result of Sanctions

On Thursday, the Russian embassy in Germany released a statement commenting on the decrease in gas supplies to Europe.

The statement released Thursday by the Russian embassy in Germany explained that the decrease in Russian gas supply to the European countries resulted from the sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation.

"The supplies of Russian gas to the EU have decreased notably by now, though it has not been triggered by Russia's actions, by the aftermath of anti-Russia sanctions," reads the statement. The embassy highlighted that, meanwhile, Poland had suspended deliveries via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

"Ukraine has reduced transit through its territory. The certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that is fully ready for exploitation and has undergone all necessary technical checks has been suspended by the German side for political reasons," the document explained.

The embassy recalled, "Russia has been increasingly accused of provoking an energy crisis and weaponizing gas supplies in Germany recently." Otherwise, "the crisis started back in 2021, triggered by an increased gas demand in Asian countries and the European partners shifting to gas purchases on the spot market," it added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Russia to take back the repaired turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and to turn up the volume of natural gas supply to the EU.



The Nord Stream 1 gas turbine has become the focus of a deepening energy row between Russia and Germany... pic.twitter.com/hFQFnzxeer — MaranMatters (@MaranMatters) August 11, 2022

"LNG supplies to Europe fell sharply then, while prices soared. Russia continued fulfilling all contractual obligations on supplies, which was repeatedly confirmed by Germany's leadership of the day," read the document.

Since July 27, the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe, has been operating at about 20 percent of its maximum capacity because of the shutdown of two gas turbines.