Halt of Schengen Visa for Russian To Be Discussed by the EU

The spokesman for the German Cabinet announced Wednesday that the halt of Schengen visas for Russia would be on the table of EU discussions.

According to Steffen Hebestreit, official spokesman of the German Cabinet, the proposal of banning the Schengen visas for the Russian Federation will be discussed with the European Union.

"It [the draft] was put forward by certain countries in the EU and is thereby on the agenda. The German government should now discuss it among Cabinet members and inside the EU," said Wednesday, the German official.

"These discussions are not completed, and therefore I cannot tell you about interim results," said Hebestreit. "I request to have patience," he said.

"The German government took note of such proposal at the EU level," added the spokesperson without offering further details.

��L'#UE sta discutendo il contenuto del settimo pacchetto di sanzioni contro la #Russia, compresa la questione dell'interruzione del rilascio dei visti #Schengen, ha affermato il portavoce del governo tedesco Steffen Hebestreit in un briefing a Berlino. (Sputnik) pic.twitter.com/KxJjdv0xpo — Militans - Progetto Lepanto ���� ✝️ (@ProgettoLepanto) August 10, 2022

The EU is discussing the content of the seventh sanctions package against Russia, including the issue of stopping the issuance of visas Schengen, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a briefing in Berlin.

The proposal is expected to be assessed during the forthcoming meeting of EU foreign ministers scheduled for late August to be held in Prague. Berlin's position regarding the proposal remains unknown.