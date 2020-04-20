Russian and Venezuelan Presidents Hold Solidarity Phone Meeting

Both leaders reiterated their condemnation of the imposition of coercive measures by the United States government against Venezuela.

Venezuela and Russia agreed on Monday to consolidate their bilateral relations at a strategic level in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro held a telephone conversation with his Russian colleague, Vladimir Putin.

Both leaders reiterated their condemnation of the imposition of coercive measures by the United States government against Venezuela.

The conversation addressed joint efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a shared analysis of the international situation and progress in cooperation projects between the two countries.

President Maduro thanked from the heart of the Venezuelan people the support of Russia through the provision of thousands of diagnostic tests for the COVID-19, according to a statement from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

In turn, Putin guaranteed new shipments of supplies and health materials and expressed the need for greater coordination between the medical and scientific teams of both countries, through contacts and videoconferences to be held in the coming days.