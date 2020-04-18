Bolsonaro Closes Brazil's Embassy and Consulates in Venezuela

The far-right President keeps on implementing the U.S. strategy against the Bolivarian nation.

Amid a health crisis that has made Brazil the country with the largest number of COVID-19 cases in Latin America, President Jair Bolsonaro's administration closed its embassy and consulates in Venezuela on Friday.

At least 38 people boarded in a Brazilian Air Force plane bound for Brasilia. Among the returnees were diplomats, officials, and their families.

On March 5, Brazil's president ordered the withdrawal of all his officials in Venezuela, an action framed in the U.S. strategy against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his fellow citizens.

Bolsonaro administration also notified its neighboring country to withdraw its diplomatic representatives from Brazilian territory.​​​​​​​

In this way, Brazil endorsed its alignment with the U.S. geopolitical proposal, which seeks to establish a transitional government in the Bolivarian nation.

"Since Bolsonaro came to power in January 2019, Brazil has become a close ally of the Donald Trump administration and shares its vision on Venezuela," outlet Infobae recalled.

On March 17, the Brazilian regime ordered the "partial" closure of the borders with Venezuela, arguing that this measure would prevent a further spread of COVID-19.​​​​​​​

As of Saturday morning, Brazil had reported 34,485 COVID-19 cases and 2,181 deaths.