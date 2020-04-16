    • Live
Venezuela Seeks to Perform 10 Million Tests for COVID-19
    President Nicolas Maduro during a television broadcast, Caracas, Venezuela, April 15, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @NicolasMaduro

Published 16 April 2020
Videos

As of Thursday morning, Venezuela had reported 197 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.​​​​​​

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Wednesday mentioned that his administration is taking action to carry out 10 million detection tests for COVID-19.

RELATED:

Venezuela Has the Lowest Contagion Rate in Latin America

"We have to get at least 10 million tests with the help of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pan American Health Organization, China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba," Maduro said.

He also detailed that Venezuela has carried out 250,123 screening tests for COVID-19 so far and has the medium-term goal of performing one million tests.

"Venezuela has shown everything. It is an achievement of the government. We have shown a capacity for science and control to own and strangers," the Bolivarian president emphasized.

On Tuesday, the Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez reported that Venezuela is the country that has conducted the most screening for COVID-19 in Latin America.

He also emphasized that these data have been recorded by Johns Hopkins University, which records information about the pandemic worldwide.

So far, the Bolivarian government has carried out 6,377 tests for every million inhabitants.

As of Thursday morning, Venezuela had reported 197 COVID-19 cases, 111 recovered patients, and nine deceased.​​​​​​​

