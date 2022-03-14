Russian Government Highlights Progress of Military Operation

"The operation is progressing according to the original plan and will be completed on time and in full," Peskov asserted.

The Russian Government spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, highlighted on Monday the progress of the special military operation that his country is carrying out on Ukrainian territory in order to counteract nationalist forces that attack its nationals, as well as to guarantee security in the area.

"Our country has enough potential to carry out the special military operation in Ukraine. The operation is progressing according to the original plan and will be completed on time and in full," Peskov emphasized.

The spokesman detailed that the strategic plan promoted by President Vladimir Putin is progressing as expected and is estimated to be completed in compliance with the outlined objectives.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow rejected a shelling in the Donetsk area by Ukrainian nationalist groups, who have been denounced by Russia for impeding the procedure of humanitarian corridors.

"This confirms again that the nationalist government of Ukraine is determined to wage a war against the peaceful population of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which is what it has been doing for eight years during a punitive operation in Donbass," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.



�� During talks with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey @MevlutCavusoglu, FM Sergey #Lavrov informed his counterpart of the progress in and objectives of the special military operation that the Russian Armed Forces are carrying out in Ukraine.



�� https://t.co/wowkEgx5E7 pic.twitter.com/wpro97mMYd — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) March 11, 2022



As a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States (U.S.) and the European Union due to the conflict in Ukraine, President Putin has decided to take measures to try to protect the economy, finances and trade in his country.

Among the most important is the temporary ban on exports of sugar and cereals, "exports are prohibited in addition to white sugar and raw cane sugar to third countries of the Eurasian Economic Union", said the Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin. According to the decree, the export ban on cereals will be in force until June 30, while for sugar until August 31 of this year.

In the meantime, the Russian and Ukrainian delegates concluded talks, that are now taking place virtually over video conference, without reaching concrete results, but with the commitment to resume negotiations on Tuesday.