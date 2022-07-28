Russian Gas Embargo “Impossible,” Austrian Chancellor Says

According to the Austrian Chancellor, placing an embargo on Russian gas in the EU is out of the question as it poses a risk of industry collapse and unemployment.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer made the comments at a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Vienna.

A European Union (EU) embargo on Russian gas "is impossible not merely because Austria depends on Russian gas, the German industry also depends on it, and if it collapses, the Austrian one will crash down also; we will face mass unemployment," Nehammer said.

Given Russia's "resilience on account of its size and its capabilities," the sanctions already adopted do not act fast enough, the Austrian Chancellor said on the occasion in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

The official also criticized the EU's slow pace in setting up a joint mechanism for energy purchasing. A common energy platform is now more important than ever for preventing competition between EU countries, Nehammer said.

Embargo of Russian gas not possible — Austria’s Chancellor

At the same time, Karl Nehammer expressed confidence that ‘smart sanctions,’ like restrictions in respect of electronic components, will demonstrate their efficiency over time — TRUTH PUKE (@TruthPuke) July 28, 2022

Faced with the possibility of supply disruptions this winter, EU member states agreed on Tuesday to a voluntary reduction of 15 percent in natural gas demand compared to the 2017-2021 average.