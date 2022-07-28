Russian Gas Embargo “Impossible,” Austrian Chancellor Says

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer made the comments at a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Vienna.
RELATED:
Gas Through Nord Stream 1 Flows at Reduced 20 Pct Capacity
A European Union (EU) embargo on Russian gas "is impossible not merely because Austria depends on Russian gas, the German industry also depends on it, and if it collapses, the Austrian one will crash down also; we will face mass unemployment," Nehammer said.
Given Russia's "resilience on account of its size and its capabilities," the sanctions already adopted do not act fast enough, the Austrian Chancellor said on the occasion in connection with the situation in Ukraine.
The official also criticized the EU's slow pace in setting up a joint mechanism for energy purchasing. A common energy platform is now more important than ever for preventing competition between EU countries, Nehammer said.
Faced with the possibility of supply disruptions this winter, EU member states agreed on Tuesday to a voluntary reduction of 15 percent in natural gas demand compared to the 2017-2021 average.