The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday denied the alleged threat of nuclear war emanating from Russia, which has been raised as part of a media campaign built by Western countries. As part of the campaign, they allege that the presence of Russian troops in Ukrainian nuclear facilities harmed the security of these enclaves.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova remarked that "in the West, at the highest, cross-border and transformational level, mechanisms have been set in motion to launch a new thesis into the public space."

"It is extremely primitive and at the same time terrible: the Russians threaten nuclear war, the Russians wave a nuclear baton. Is it necessary to say that this thesis is extremely false and untrue? Apparently it is necessary," she said.

On the other hand, she emphasized that "our country is against nuclear war, this is exactly what the Russian Foreign Minister claims, and this is what guides our diplomacy in its activities."

Zakharova indicated that they should not have switched off their alternative sources of information, then they would have listened to Russia's statements. "And not in the interpretation of their own media, which they do according to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) own methodology," she said.

The spokeswoman also alluded to the statements of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who in an interview declared that at the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council signed the declaration of inadmissibility of nuclear war.

Similarly, the spokeswoman warned that "the West is openly calling on Kiev to attack Russia, including the use of weapons received from NATO countries (...) instead of forcing the Kiev regime to comply with the Minsk Agreements. Over the last eight years, the United States and its allies have been sending Ukraine advanced armaments and ammunition in violation of their international commitments".

On the other hand, she argued "that Kiev and Western capitals should take seriously the statements of our country's Defense Ministry that further Ukrainian provocations to attack Russian targets will definitely lead to a harsh response from Russia".

The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that the Russian military took control of the nuclear power plants "solely to ensure their safety, when these facilities were in the zone of a special military operation, and protected them from the actions of Ukrainian saboteurs".