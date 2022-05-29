Russian FM: Recent Bans on Moscow Not To Be Lifted

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the latest sanctions packages against the Kremlin and some Russian individuals and goods won't be lifted.

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, said that the recent sanctions imposed by the U.S. and Western countries, including several economic, political, and financial coercive measures, were prepared long ago and are unlikely to be lifted.

During an interview with French broadcaster TF1, Lavrov said that "the speed with which they were introduced and their volume indicates that they were not created overnight, they were being prepared for quite a while. It is unlikely that these sanctions will be lifted."

He added that "at least, the U.S., not publicly but during contacts with its allies, says that when all this [the crisis in Ukraine] is over, the sanctions will remain anyway."

In this scenario, the Russian FM highlighted that the West had clarified its priorities regarding Ukraine's conflict, based on defending the Ukrainian government, which Lavrov has described as a mere "bargaining chip," but about curbing Russia's development. Based on the Russian Top official beliefs, the U.S. sees the Kremlin as an obstacle to its goal of establishing a unipolar world, a vision "which Washington proclaimed with the submissive consent of Europe."

The West planned its anti-Russian sanctions long ago and is unlikely to lift them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with France’s TF1 television channel on Sunday:https://t.co/mGNMVaZMCr pic.twitter.com/0Vx6SGYz7E — TASS (@tassagency_en) May 29, 2022

Lavrov emphasized that the West ignored Ukraine's position at the accomplishment of the UN Security Council resolution, which called for the implementation of the Minsk Accords signed by France and Germany.

He remarked that the liberation of Donbass territory remains a top priority among Russian forces. Last February 24, the Russian president announced the launch of a special military operation in Ukrainian territory to demilitarize and denazify the country.