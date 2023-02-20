Russian Draft Resolution on Nord Stream Is Legitimate - China

"We see the request is legitimate," a Chinese diplomat told reporters about the Russian call for a meeting of the UN Security Council.

China's permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun, said Monday that Beijing supports the Russian draft resolution for the UN Security Council to investigate the Nord Stream explosions.

Russia has requested a UN Security Council meeting on Nord Stream incidents for February 22. "We see that request is legitimate," the Chinese diplomat told reporters.

Zhang added: "We are in favor of having discussions with the Safety Committee and taking appropriate action to ensure we have a clear picture of what happened and hold those who did it accountable."

Russia submitted on February 17 a draft resolution proposing to the UN Secretary-General the creation of an independent international commission of lawyers to investigate the sabotage of the gas system in September last year.

#FestivalDeCarnavales2023



����������������El Representante Permanente de la República Popular China ante las Naciones Unidas, Zhang Jun, dijo que Pekín apoya el proyecto de resolución ruso en el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU sobre la investigación de la explosión en el Nord Stream. pic.twitter.com/bQrKhJJMz6 — Chavista0101 (@Chavista0101) February 20, 2023

Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations Zhang Jun said that Beijing supports the Russian draft resolution in the UN Security Council on investigating the Nord Stream explosion.

Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage to three branches of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines on September 27, 2022. Two explosions were recorded on the pipeline routes the previous day.

On February 8, U.S. journalist Seymour Hersh released a report claiming that U.S. Navy divers had planted explosives during NATO's "Baltops 22" maneuvers on June 22 with the authorization of U.S. President Joe Biden.

According to the U.S. journalist, the charges were set off remotely three months later to avoid suspicion. "Three months later, they destroyed three of the four branches of the pipeline," Hersh said.

