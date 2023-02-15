Russia Calls UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Explosions for Feb. 22

This comes in light of a recent report by U.S. journalist Seymour Hersh indicating direct U.S. involvement in the Nord Stream incidents.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Dmitry Polyansky said Wednesday that Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for February 22 on the Nord Stream explosions.

"In light of new information about the Nord Stream pipeline bombing, we have requested that a meeting of the UN Security Council be held on February 22, at 15:00 New York time," the Russian diplomat said on his Telegram channel.

This is related to a recently published investigation by U.S. journalist Seymour Hersh. According to Hersh's report, the U.S. Navy was directly involved in the Nord Stream explosions last September.

The report was released last week, Feb. 8, and details that U.S. Navy divers planted explosives during NATO's "Baltops 22" maneuvers in June '22. "Three months later they destroyed three of the four branches of the pipeline," Hersh said.

Russia is calling for a session of the UN Security Council for February 22 after new information about the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, wrote Dmitry Polyansky, the first deputy representative of the Russian Federation at the UN.

According to the American journalist, the attack on Russian-operated gas pipelines was authorized by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Hersh's report has been deemed by White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson to be "totally false and total fiction."

Russia for its part has rejected a statement by UN Secretary General Stéphane Dujarric's spokesman pointing out the lack of authority of the UN to investigate the Nord Stream incident reported on September 27, 2022.

"Mr. Guterres - who is an experienced diplomat - should not be shy to study the facts. (...) I think it will be very difficult for the secretary-general to distance himself from the facts that have been presented to the world and that are very difficult to deny," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, today.