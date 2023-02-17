    • Live
News > Russia

Russia Urges US To Prove Innocence Over Nord Stream Incident

  • Aerial photo provided by the Swedish Coast Guard on Sept. 27, 2022 shows the gas leak from Nord Stream in the Baltic Sea.

    Aerial photo provided by the Swedish Coast Guard on Sept. 27, 2022 shows the gas leak from Nord Stream in the Baltic Sea. | Photo: The Swedish Coast Guard

Published 17 February 2023 (4 hours 44 minutes ago)
Opinion

The Russian side will not allow to simply turn the page on destroying critical energy infrastructure, Girenko said.

The United States should try to prove its innocence of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Thursday.

The Russian side will not allow to turn the page on destroying critical energy infrastructure, especially given the fact that nothing is known about the remaining explosives on the bottom of the Baltic Sea, the embassy's press secretary Igor Girenko said in a statement.

"We qualify the incident as an act of international terrorism that requires a comprehensive and independent investigation. The United States, claiming to be the source of the 'ultimate truth,' should drop the baseless accusations against us and get down to business," Girenko said.

In an article published last week, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh revealed that the United States partnered with Norway in a top-secret operation in June 2022 to plant remotely triggered explosives that took out three of the four Nord Stream pipes three months later.

Tags

Russia United States Nord Stream

by teleSUR/MS
