According to a statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian Army also managed to destroy four Ukrainian command posts using high-precision missiles in the Soledar area of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Russian Air Forces have destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 missile system in Kharkov, killing 170 Ukrainian nationalists in the Donetsk region.

According to a statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian Army also managed to destroy four Ukrainian command posts using high-precision missiles in the Soledar area of the Donetsk People's Republic.

In their turn, the artillery units of the Russian Army launched attacks on 14 command points, seven Ukrainian artillery units and 358 areas of military formations and armaments of the Ukrainian Army.

Destruction of 4 S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the RPN 30N6 guidance illumination radar based on the Ukrainian GAZ-66 pic.twitter.com/2rjfAm46CO — Soros Mikalowistk (@mikalowistk) May 12, 2022



Since February 24 and the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the Kremlin has made it clear that Russia has no plans to occupy Ukraine, but rather, the aim of its mission is the "demilitarization" and "denazification" of the neighboring country, given that Western powers are using it to invade Russian territory.