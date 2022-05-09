Our Military Operation In Ukraine Replies To NATO Menace: Putin

Russia called on NATO to negotiate a security guarantee agreement in December 2021 that would prevent the expansion of this military alliance towards the Russian borders.

During the annual "Great Patriotic War Victory Day" parade on Monday, President Vladimir Putin assured that the Russian military operation in Ukraine is a preemptive response to threats from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) against its national security.

"Russia has always advocated creating a security system that transcends political differences to prevent a world war from being provoked again,” Putin highlighted.

He recalled that his administration called on NATO to negotiate a security guarantee agreement in December 2021 that would prevent the expansion of this military alliance towards the Russian borders.

“The call to dialogue, however, was all in vain,” Putin lamented, stressing that such a refusal shows the differences between the NATO security approach and the Russian government.

“Over the last months, the NATO has supported Ukrainian Nazis who opposed pro-Russian citizens living in the Donbas and installed military equipment in territories in our vicinity,” Putin explained, stressing that the armed confrontation was the only possible measure in the face of this situation.

He called the Russian army and volunteers in the Donbas to continue fighting for their motherland to counteract the NATO threats and honor the soldiers fallen during the Great Patriotic War against Nazism.

“Seventy-seven years after this victory, we must recall there must not be any place in the world for executioners, punishers, and fascists,” he said and honored Americans, British, French, and China soldiers who helped Russia defeat Nazism.