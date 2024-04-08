Zaporozhye Plant Shelling is a Dangerous Provocation: Kremlin

The largest nuclear plant in Europe includes six power units with a capacity of 6 gigawatts.

On Monday, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the recent Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) was "a very dangerous provocation."

The spokesperson noted that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) employees who were on the spot witnessed these attacks.

"This is a very dangerous tactic and with very bad consequences in the long run. The Kiev regime, unfortunately, continues its terrorist activity," Peskov said.

On Sunday, Zaporozhye reported multiple Ukrainian drone attacks, one of which injured three people working at the plant, according to the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom).

Latest on Russia-Ukraine war:



- Four wounded in Russian strikes on Kharkiv – governor

- Officials at Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant say site was attacked by Ukrainian military drones

- Woman killed by Ukrainian drone shrapnel in Belgorod region – governor pic.twitter.com/uw5AtYlqdM — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 7, 2024

"The Ukrainian military launched an unprecedented series of attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant at 11:38 a.m. local time. A strike hit the area adjacent to the canteen... Half an hour later, a drone attacked the cargo port area. Then another UAV attacked the sixth power unit of the nuclear plant, hitting the dome," TASS agency reported.

Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, called for measures to avoid any actions that could threaten the nuclear power plant on his social media account.

Zaporozhye is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and includes six power units with a total capacity of 6 gigawatts. In Feb. 2022, the facility was taken under Russian control.