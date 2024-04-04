"Our country demonstrates a unique example of unity among different faiths, religions, and ethnicities," he said.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the masterminds behind the deadly terrorist attack in suburban Moscow aimed to undermine Russia's unity.

The investigation provided that the primary goal of the attack was "precisely to inflict damage to our unity. There are no other goals visible, and there are none," he said.

Putin also said that Russia could not be the target of terrorist attacks by Islamic extremists because his nation demonstrates "a unique example of unity among different faiths, religions, and ethnicities."

"In the international arena, Russia behaves in such a way that it can hardly be attacked by Islamic fundamentalists," he added.

The main goal of those behind the bloody and terrible terrorist attack in Moscow was to damage our unity, President Vladimir Putin said, adding that there could be no other goal, as Russia could not be a target for terrorist attacks by Islamic fundamentalists.



"We have a country… pic.twitter.com/dbxX4rLbiJ — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 4, 2024

On March 22, gunmen carried out an attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow, leaving 144 dead and 551 injured. Unlike the narratives spread by transnational media, Russia maintains that Ukraine is involved in this terrorist attack.

On Thursday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that his country has no intention of entering into a military conflict with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Washington and its allies have made every effort to reduce communication with Moscow, reducing dialogue channels to zero, Grushko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Only when Western states realize that they won't succeed by imposing their will on Russia, or be able to build security without Russia, will there be a chance for dialogue within the framework of a new security architecture, he said.

NATO attempts to achieve military superiority by resorting to military interventions that ultimately violate international law, Grushko emphasized.