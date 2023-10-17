Russia to Coordinate With Partners to End Middle East Violence

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to coordinate efforts with all constructively minded partners to bring an end to the violence in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and stabilize the situation.

He made the statement during separate telephone conversations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Monday, in which the leaders discussed the recent escalation in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Putin stressed the unacceptability of any form of violence against civilians, adding that Moscow is ready to provide all necessary humanitarian assistance.

He noted that Russia's draft resolution, recently proposed to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calls for the implementation of an immediate humanitarian truce, adding that the resolution is not politicized in any way.

Putin reiterated that a long-term fair solution to the conflict should provide for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state coexisting in peace and security with Israel.

The leaders further expressed extreme concern over the escalation in hostilities between Palestine and Israel, particularly the "catastrophic increase" in the number of civilian casualties and the deepening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

All presidents agreed on the need to implement an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian truce to provide assistance to those in need, particularly considering the serious concern that the conflict could escalate into a regional war.