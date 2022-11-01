Russia and Türkiye Talk About 'Food Pact'

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Türkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation in which they discussed the status of the grain deal.

Russia indefinitely suspended its participation in the grain export agreement on October 29 following a Ukrainian attack on the Russian Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Regarding the resumption of Russia's participation in the initiative, Putin said that "a detailed investigation" into the attack is required. "Real guarantees from Kiev of strict compliance with the Istanbul agreements" are needed. Moscow has called on Kiev to commit not to use the humanitarian corridor for military purposes.

"Only after that it would be possible to consider the resumption of the 'Black Sea initiative,'" said the Russian President, who also brought up non-compliance of the parties with the agreement.

Putin said that Russian agricultural products and fertilizer exports have not had access to world markets. In addition, he said that the goal of ensuring food deliveries to the neediest countries as a priority had failed as well.

The President confirmed Russia's willingness to "supply Africa with large quantities of grain and fertilizers free of charge."

For his part, the Türkish President said, "Ankara will continue to present the necessary initiatives to all parties to solve the problems related to the implementation of the Istanbul memorandum on grain supply."

Erdogan said there is a certainty of finding a solution between Russia and Turkey for grain supply. He further said that Turkey would support all steps to resume negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.