Iran: Ready for Talks With Ukraine on Alleged Drones to Russia

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a joint press conference with his visiting Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei in Tehran.



"We strongly dismiss the baseless claims of some countries on Russia's use of Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine. We invite Ukrainian authorities to attend a bilateral meeting of experts, and present any evidence supporting the accusations," he was quoted by Press TV as saying.

Iran's principled policy is to oppose arming either of the parties involved in the Ukraine conflict, reiterating Tehran's opposition to the ongoing conflict.



In recent weeks, Ukraine and Western countries like the United States have accused Tehran of exporting suicide drones to Moscow for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



Noting cooperation in different fields, including defense between Iran and Russia, Amir-Abdollahian said Monday that "in the past, we have taken weapons from Russia and given it weapons as well, but not during the Ukraine war."