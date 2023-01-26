Russia Warns of Direct NATO Involvement in Ukraine Conflict

Germany and the U.S. have announced they will send Leopard and Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, respectively.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press that the U.S. and the countries of the collective West have stepped up their involvement in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Peskov raised Russia's rejection of the European capitals and Washington's stance on the conflict claiming that the tank deliveries announced by Germany, the U.S. and the UK are a "direct involvement" of NATO.

"Moscow perceives everything that both the [North Atlantic] Alliance and the capitals I mentioned have been doing as direct involvement in the conflict. We see it escalating," the spokesman said.

Peskov's statements came as U.S. President Joe Biden has said Washington's decision to provide Kiev with 31 M1 Abrams tanks does not mean a threat to Russia or a fight against it, but a fight for "freedom."

Germany has approved the delivery of 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kiev, which will arrive in the Eastern European country by the end of March at the latest, according to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Berlin has also said it will allow other countries to supply German-made armor. The UK and Poland have expressed their intention to join in such deliveries.