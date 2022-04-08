Bombing in Kramatorsk by Ukraine Justifies Russian Operation-FM

Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Ukraine government would have to take responsibility for the bombing in Kramatorsk.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that reports had dropped evidence that indicated that Ukraine's armed forces are liable for striking a railway station in Kramatorsk with a Tochka-U missile.

The Ministry said that this inhumane move confirmed that the objectives behind the Russian special military operation were justified. The Ministry released a statement "cold-bloodedly and cynically destroying the civilian population, Kiev is trying to shift the responsibility to the Russian side in order to discredit the special military operation to protect the DPR and LPR."

"Evidence of the responsibility of the armed forces of Ukraine is obvious: it is they who are armed with and use the Tochka-U missiles, the fragments of which were found at the site of the tragedy. Such inhuman actions of the Kiev regime confirm the validity of the goals of the special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine," read the statement.

Russian authorities said that the Ukrainian armed forces carried out the shelling of the railway station in Kramatorsk on April 8. "A similar barbaric act of aggression was committed by the armed forces of Ukraine on March 14 of this year, when, a strike by a similar Tochka-U missile in the center of Donetsk killed 17 people and wounded another 36 people," added the Ministry said.

⚡️ On April 8, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) committed another #WarCrime by striking a railway station in Kramatorsk.



❗️ The choice of the target was not random – the Kiev regime is striving to maximise the number of civilian victims.



�� https://t.co/iIYsIkmwdb pic.twitter.com/NcYw7vXkZd — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) April 8, 2022

"In both cases, the target of the shelling was not accidental: the Kiev regime seeks to maximize civilian casualties. Killing them in Donbass over the past eight years has become a routine for the Ukrainian military units," it reads.

Russia's FM hopes that Ukraine's military forces will not be allowed to evade responsibility for the shelling of civilians in Kramatorsk. "We are confident that the Kiev authorities will not be able to evade responsibility," told the Ministry. "We call on the international community to give an unbiased assessment of the crimes of Ukrainian units, stop supplying them with weapons and encourage Kiev to abandon unacceptable methods of warfare."