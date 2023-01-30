    • Live
Russia Warns New US AMB Against Confrontational US Policy

  • Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (L) shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy in Moscow on Jan. 30, 2023.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (L) shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy in Moscow on Jan. 30, 2023. | Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry photo

Published 30 January 2023 (4 hours 5 minutes ago)
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Monday met with new U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, who presented copies of her credentials.

During the conversation with Tracy on the sharply worsened Russia-U.S. relations, Ryabkov pointed out the counterproductiveness of Washington's confrontational policy, which is "fraught with serious negative consequences," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian side hopes that the U.S. envoy will strictly abide by Russian laws, observe norms and customs, adhere to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of the host country.

Sworn in on Jan. 9, Tracy is the first woman to occupy the post of U.S. Ambassador to Russia.

"Ambassador Tracy begins her tenure in Moscow focused on maintaining dialogue between our capitals at a time of unprecedented tension," the U.S. embassy said in a press release on Monday.

by teleSUR/MS
