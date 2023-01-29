Russia Calls Ukrainian Shelling of Hospitals a “War Crime”

Ukrainian Armed Forces, using Himars multiple launch rocket systems, attacked a hospital in Novoaidar, located in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) on January 28.

The Ukrainian shelling of hospitals in the cities of Novoaidar and Novaya Kakhovka is a war crime of Kiev "and its Western masters", and its perpetrators will be punished, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Ukrainian Armed Forces, using Himars multiple launch rocket systems, attacked a hospital in Novoaidar, located in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) on January 28.

As a result of this attack, 14 people lost their lives and 24 others were wounded of varying severity. Later, Ukrainian forces fired 17 rockets at Novaya Kakhovka in Kherson region, a third of which exploded on the territory of the local hospital.

24 people were injured as a result of the attack on the Novoaidar hospital in #Lugansk in addition to the death of 14 patients and medical staff, according to the Russian MoD. https://t.co/Jgg58XDkPS — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 28, 2023



"The deliberate shelling of civilian medical facilities, as well as the intentional killing of civilians are serious war crimes of the Kiev regime and its Western puppeteers," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website.

Russian Foreign Ministry added that the absence of a reaction from the West "once again confirms its direct involvement in the conflict".

They further noted that the lack of response from the United States and other NATO countries to this latest "monstrous outrage" of international humanitarian law by Kiev "once again confirms their direct involvement in the conflict and their participation in the crimes being committed."

"The international structures intended to provide an impartial assessment of such acts are also silent," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.