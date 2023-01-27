    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Russia

Moscow Orders Latvian Ambassador To Leave Russia Within 2 Weeks

  • People walk near the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow March 28, 2022.

    People walk near the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow March 28, 2022. | Photo: Xinhua/Bai Xueqi

Published 27 January 2023
Opinion

The only way the Baltic states had shown solidarity was through their "total Russophobia" and their efforts to promote hostility against Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Latvian ambassador to Russia, Maris Riekstins, should leave Russia within two weeks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

RELATED:
 EU Concerned About South Africa, Russia, China Naval Drills

Latvian Charge d'Affaires Dace Rutka was summoned to the ministry in protest over Latvia's decision to lower the level of Russian-Latvian diplomatic relations, the ministry said in a statement.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Monday his country recalled its ambassador from Russia and downgraded diplomatic relations with Russia to the level of charge d'affaires as of Feb. 24. Rinkevics said the decision was made in a show of solidarity with its neighbor Estonia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called Latvia's justification of its decision completely unacceptable. It said that the only way the Baltic states had shown solidarity was through their "total Russophobia" and their efforts to promote hostility against Russia.

Tags

Russia Latvia

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.