Russia Imposes Reciprocal Sanctions on US, Canadian Citizens

Russia imposes sanctions on a number of U.S. and Canadian citizens in response to continued anti-Russian sanctions imposed by such states.

Through a statement released Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry has imposed sanctions on 61 citizens of Canada and banned 29 other Americans from entering Russian territory, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"In response to the ever-increasing anti-Russian sanctions (...) 29 Americans are included to the exclusion list," the Russian Foreign Ministry has clarified, and emphasized that discriminatory measures against Russian officials, military personnel, experts, and journalists are the cause of this decision.

The list includes the names of several leaders, businessmen, experts and journalists, including White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain, Assistant Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, husband of Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff, and other family members such as the wife of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Christopher Grady.

The Russian Ministry, moreover, warned that in the near future it will expand this list with more names, thus responding to Washington's “hostile actions” and “Russophobia" after the beginning of the military offensive on Ukraine.

This happens while, since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the U.S. government presided by Joe Biden, has imposed a wave of restrictive measures against the Eurasian country, including directly sanctioning the family and political entourage of Russian President Vladimir Putin.