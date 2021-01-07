New Israeli Aggression Against Syria Results in Three Deaths

Syrian defense forces have faced practically every night the bombings by Israel, which result in numerous deaths among the civilian population.

At least three people were killed, and 11 others were injured Wednesday night in a missile attack launched by Israel against positions of Syrian forces and their allied militias in the south of the Arab country.

Syria's anti-aircraft defense forces repelled the missile attack launched by Israel Wednesday night.

While Syrian antiaircraft defenses shot down several of the projectiles, others hit the rural areas of the southern province of Al Sueida and other points, such as the town of Al Kiswa, a few kilometers south of Damascus, according to local sources.

"Other missiles reached their targets and caused human and material losses: three people died, two of them in the area of Al Kiswa and another of the Radar Brigade in Sueida," assures a Syrian organization in which it adds that another 11 people were injured, several of them seriously.

The projectiles were launched from the heights of the Syrian Golan occupied by Israel, at around 11:10 p.m., local time, against "targets" south of Damascus. At the same time, the media reported that Syrian antiaircraft defenses shot down the majority of them.

Los sistemas de defensa antiaéreos sirios repelieron en la noche del miércoles 6 de enero una nueva agresion israelí con misiles lanzados desde el Golan sirio ocupado contra blancos en la zona sur del país y derribaron la mayoría de los misiles hostiles @teleSURtv @telesurtvnet pic.twitter.com/sUd5bamPHJ — Hisham Wannous (@HishamteleSUR) January 6, 2021

"On the night of Wednesday, January 6, Syrian air defense systems repelled a new Israeli aggression with missiles launched from the occupied Syrian Golan against targets in the southern part of the country and shot down most of the hostile missiles."

This is the third Israeli air attack on Syrian territory in 15 days. One last week killed a Syrian soldier outside Damascus, and days before the fall of missiles launched from Lebanon left six dead among the militiamen.

Israel often bombs targets of forces loyal to the Syrian president and his allied Shiite militias. It has occasionally caused casualties among its ranks, although it has rarely officially confirmed these operations.

Israeli authorities support these actions by considering that Iran's presence in Syria represents a threat to their country.